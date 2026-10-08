New Chargers OC Mike McDaniel understands calls for his job

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-4 and rank 29th in scoring at 16.8 points per game, putting new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel under increasing scrutiny.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach said Thursday he understands the criticism, acknowledging that disappointment "comes with the territory of the job."

The Chargers have scored 16 or fewer points in three of their four games, with their closest defeat coming in Sunday's 30-23 loss at Seattle.

"When you have high expectations, and you're getting the results we're getting, and you're 0-4, that's pretty standard operating procedure," McDaniel said of the criticism. "I would be foolish, or I would feel entitled, if I didn't expect there to be disappointment.

"And so, if you want things to change and you want narratives to change, you have to change them through action collectively. If our results are better, that's the only thing that matters. So it's pretty easy for me to focus on what I need to focus on."

The offensive struggles are particularly surprising with established quarterback Justin Herbert, who has thrown for fewer than 200 yards twice and has more interceptions (six) than touchdown passes (four).

In 2024, Herbert tossed a career-low three interceptions in 504 attempts. He has doubled that in just 119 throws this season while completing a career-worst 59.7% of his passes.

McDaniel cautioned against drawing conclusions about Herbert's performance so early in the season.

"It would probably be an inaccurate wholesale assessment of Justin Herbert four games into a new system with new coaches, new players," McDaniel said. "And fortunately we have plenty of opportunities to change whatever narratives exist because this is just in -- narratives in the first quarter of the season are generally about 40 percent right, good or bad."

McDaniel and the Chargers will try to turn things around Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup.