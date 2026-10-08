Recent MVPs lead high-powered offenses into Bills-Rams matchup

The last two NFL MVP winners figure to put on a show when the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams in a mega battle on Monday night in Inglewood, Calif.

Buffalo star quarterback Josh Allen accounted for six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) when the teams clashed in 2024 in Southern California, while Matthew Stafford threw two scoring passes and got the victory as the Rams prevailed 44-42.

The expectation is that the scoreboard will be working overtime once again.

"Traveling out, playing Monday night," Allen said Thursday. "That's an exciting opportunity against a really good team. Just putting our best foot forward this week."

Allen said reviewing video from that wild 2024 affair isn't fully viable after the changes the Los Angeles defense has gone through.

"You can look at it," Allen said. "It's not entirely the same system, and there are different players out on the field. You can watch it and take a little from it, but really, we're just trying to look at their last four games and trying to decide what they're doing. Every game, they've been pretty different."

The Bills (3-1) lead the NFL in scoring at 31.8 points per game and Allen is off to a strong start.

He has passed for 1,039 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions. He also has rushed for seven scores, tying Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry for most in the NFL.

Buffalo fell 29-26 at home to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Rams (2-2) are second in total offense (417 yards per game) but sit just 19th in scoring (21.3 points per game).

Stafford has thrown for 1,189 yards and six touchdowns but also has been intercepted six times. Only the Patriots' Drake Maye (seven) has thrown more.

"There's definitely room for improvement," Stafford said Thursday of his play. "There have been some bright moments -- some stuff I'm really proud of -- and stuff I definitely wish I could take back and help us be in a better position to win games."

Still, Stafford guided the Rams on two long late scoring drives Sunday for a 24-20 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Los Angeles received two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns from Kyren Williams in the final 3:59.

"He was at his best in the most important moments. That's the competitive greatness," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Stafford. "To find a way in spite of some different things that didn't go our way throughout the course of the day, to go 98 (yards) and go 79, that's everything you need to know about Matthew."

Stafford was intercepted twice by the Eagles but recovered to pass for 317 yards.

Receiver Davante Adams had just four receptions for 32 yards against the Eagles after having 137 and 195 receiving yards over the previous two games. But he was certainly happy with the comeback after the Los Angeles offense sputtered for three quarters.

"Us knowing what was on the line and what we had to do in order to make it happen, it becomes a lot more clear and the execution and wherewithal picked up in those situations," said Adams, "and we were able to get it done."

Standout Bills wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) was injured against New England but might have a chance at being on the field Monday. He didn't practice Thursday.

"DJ's a competitor," Buffalo coach Joe Brady said. "He is always going to do literally everything he can to be out there. ... We owe it to him, if he feels he can play ... then we're gonna roll with that."

Standout defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee) and cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) also sat out Thursday's practice.

For the Rams, safety Quentin Lake (hip) and linebackers Nate Landman (shoulder), Josaiah Stewart (groin) and Grant Stuard (hamstring) all missed practice Thursday due to injuries. Nose tackle Aaron Donald (back) was limited.