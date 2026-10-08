Report: Cowboys to activate LG Tyler Smith from IR

The Dallas Cowboys will activate three-time Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith from injured reserve prior to Thursday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network reported.

Smith underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his thumb during training camp. The Cowboys (2-2) opened the 21-day practice window on Monday for Smith, who was listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers (0-4).

T.J. Bass had played at left guard in place of Smith.

Smith, 25, has started 63 regular-season games. Dallas selected him No. 24 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.