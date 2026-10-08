Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns to practice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

The star wide receiver sat out practice on Wednesday, though just for a rest, according to the team's official report.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards last season while scoring 10 touchdowns among his 119 catches.

Smith-Njigba, 24, is off to another dominant start this season. In four games, he has racked up 32 receptions, 481 receiving yards and a league-leading six receiving touchdowns.

The Seahawks (3-1) are set to face the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The 49ers (4-0) are one of only three undefeated teams left in the NFL.