Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) to miss multiple games

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will not have a reunion on the field versus his former team.

Pittman, in fact, will be sidelined for longer than just Sunday's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Pittman will sit out multiple games after re-injuring his left foot.

"It's the same foot, so it's going to be a multiple-week injury," McCarthy said. "We're still going through the evaluation of his roster position."

Pittman, 29, has just seven catches for 89 yards in three games (all starts) since he signed a three-year, $59 million contract extension. He was traded by the Colts in March along with a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Steelers for a sixth-round selection in the same draft.

Pittman caught 80 passes for 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns in 17 games (16 starts) with Indianapolis in 2025.

He posted two 1,000-yard seasons with the Colts despite considerable turnover at quarterback since he was drafted 34th overall in 2020. He has caught 492 passes for 5,343 yards and 25 TDs in 98 career games (89 starts).