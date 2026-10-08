Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Lane Johnson for mental health comments

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith issued an apology at the beginning of "First Take" on Thursday regarding the comments he made earlier this week surrounding Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson's retirement.

The 14-year veteran announced he was retiring on Tuesday, ending a decorated career that included six Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro nods and two Super Bowl championships. He cited his mental health and family as motivations, which Smith questioned on the show Wednesday before walking it back the following day.

"My intent was joking about the Eagles. Bottom line is this: It doesn't matter what my intent was; it's how it's perceived. I messed up," Smith said at the start of Thursday's show.

"Here's the reality of the situation: I was wrong. And when you're an adult and you're a man, you have to admit that you were wrong. I was wrong to Lane Johnson. I was wrong to the Philadelphia Eagles. I messed up because I made light of the issue of mental health."

Smith was initially critical of the retirement decision on the show on Wednesday.

"(Johnson) said, ‘Life is a little bit too short.' I need to focus (on), what did he say? His mental health? Am I making it up? Did he say that?" Smith said on Wednesday's show. "Four games into the 2026 season, a dude that has been in the league forever sits back and says, ‘I need to focus on my mental health.' As an offensive tackle, lord, you know it's bad."