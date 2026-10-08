Winless Titans fire three team vice presidents

As the Tennessee Titans endure an 0-4 start to the 2026 season on the field, the franchise on Thursday announced the dismissal of three team vice presidents.

Gone are Adam Nuse, the senior VP and chief revenue officer; Erin Swartz, senior VP of brand marketing; and Charles Jensen, VP of creative.

No reason was given for the executives' firings. Recently, Swartz had been the most public-facing figure among them as she helped to lead the rebranding of the franchise logo and uniforms this offseason.

"As the Titans prepare for the opening of our new stadium and the future of Titans football, we are making changes to how we lead the business side of the organization," the team said in a statement.

"We will hire an executive vice president and chief business officer to lead our revenue, marketing, and communications teams. ... As part of these changes, Adam Nuse, Erin Swartz, and Charles Jensen are leaving the organization. We are grateful for everything they have contributed to the Titans and wish them the best in future endeavors."

The Titans are scheduled to open their new $2.2 billion Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville next year. The venue will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030.