Bears RB Kyle Monangai (toe) out vs. Packers

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers.

Monangai, who was spotted in a walking boot, is dealing with turf toe. He has not participated in practice this week after recording 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 23-12 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday.

D'Andre Swift is expected to receive the majority of the carries for the Bears (3-1) against the Packers (2-2). He was a limited participant in practice Thursday, one day after sitting out Wednesday's session due to hip and knee injuries.

Swift ceded carries to Monangai last Sunday after losing a fumble. He rushed 15 times for 58 yards versus the Jets but has two fumbles since Week 2.

"I know that's not me," Swift said, per The Athletic. "That's not a part of my game. It hasn't been. So I'm not about to make it one. That's over with now."

Monangai leads the team with 324 rushing yards and is tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns. Swift has 311 yards and three TDs on the ground.