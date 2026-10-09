Broncos OC Davis Webb disappointed to lose play-calling role

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb didn't envision getting only four games to show off his abilities as a play-caller.

Webb said Friday "it's not ideal" to be stripped of the duties so early in the season. Head coach Sean Payton has taken over and will call the plays for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

By all accounts, that is a small sample size for a change to be made when it comes to a new play-caller.

"Luckily that's not my job, that's (Payton's) job," Webb said Friday. "I think he answered that. I think the world of him, how we've gone about it ... it's not ideal, but in the same breath, we're 2-2 in the first four games, our first four opponents were a combined 13-3 to start the season. Welcome to the league."

The Broncos rank 27th in scoring offense (18.5 points per game) and 28th in total offense (280.3 yards per game) while scoring 20 or fewer points in three of their first four games.

Criticisms about Webb began immediately when Denver was routed 31-10 in its season opener on Monday Night Football by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Others question Webb being in the role since he is just 31 years old and only in his fourth season of coaching.

Webb felt he was ready for the play-calling role when he was promoted to offensive coordinator in the offseason.

"I taught myself early to think about the best- and worst-case scenarios," Webb said. "And if you're OK with both, then take that job on. It is what it is, nothing I can do about it now except be the best offensive coordinator I can be and that's what I'm trying to do."

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has passed for 819 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He is completing 60% of his passes after hitting on 63.4% last season and 66.3% as a rookie in 2024.

Webb threw 40 NFL passes - all in his lone start in 2022 for the New York Giants. He spent six NFL seasons between active rosters and practice squads with the Giants (2017, 2022), New York Jets (2018) and Buffalo Bills (2019-21). He was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Webb played three seasons at Texas Tech (2013-15) and had a monster 2016 season at Cal with 4,295 yards and 37 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.