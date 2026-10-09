Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'full go' for Sunday vs. Giants

A day after Jayden Daniels announced his intention to return to action this week, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough said Thursday of the quarterback, "He's full go, man."

Daniels, who has recovered from an injury to his left (non-throwing) arm, will lead the Commanders against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.

Daniels got hurt against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. He traveled with the Commanders (1-3) to London last week for their 30-13 loss against the Indianapolis Colts but did not suit up.

Veteran Marcus Mariota stepped up as the starter, but he sustained an MCL injury against the Colts. Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis replaced him, throwing for 186 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in relief.

Now, Daniels is set to reclaim his starting role.

"We're looking forward to having him back," Blough said Thursday.

Daniels has been practicing with a brace, and he will keep it on against the Giants.

"I'm gonna embrace the brace," Daniels said Wednesday. "Go out there and be the best version of myself."

The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year has thrown for 260 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions this season. For his career, he is 3-0 against the Giants.