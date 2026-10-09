Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to start vs. Giants

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who missed the last two games because of a dislocated left elbow, will start against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Friday.

Quinn also said that wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been ruled out because of a hamstring injury and receiver Terry McLaurin's status is to be determined after he looked good in his return to practice Friday from a hamstring injury.

Daniels, 25, hurt his non-throwing elbow on the last play of the first half in a loss to the host Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. He traveled with the Commanders (1-3) to London last week for their 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts but did not suit up.

Veteran Marcus Mariota started against the Colts but suffered a knee injury. Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis replaced him, throwing for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Daniels has been practicing with a brace, and he will keep it on against the Giants (3-1).

"I'm gonna embrace the brace," Daniels said Wednesday. "Go out there and be the best version of myself."

The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year has thrown for 260 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions this season while completing 56.9 percent of his passes. He also has rushed 12 times for 100 yards. He is 3-0 in his career against the Giants.

Daniels played in seven games last season (all starts) while suffering multiple injuries. The team went 2-5 in those games. He passed for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

For his career, Daniels has completed 474 of 719 passes (65.9 percent) for 5,090 yards, 36 TDs and 12 picks in 26 regular-season games (all starts). He also has rushed 218 times for 1,269 yards and eight TDs. In three playoff games, he has passed for 822 yards, five scores and one pick, and rushed for 135 yards and one TD.

Washington selected Daniels second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Diggs, 32, has 18 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns -- all team highs -- in four games (two starts). The four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2020 first-team All-Pro signed with Washington as a free agent on Aug. 5.

McLaurin, 31, has 10 catches for 141 yards and one TD in three games. The two-time Pro Bowl pick missed the loss to Indianapolis because of the hamstring injury he suffered in practice that week.

Quinn also said that starting right guard Sam Cosmi, who has missed two games because of a concussion, and running back Rachaad White (shoulder) will play.