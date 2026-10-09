Donald Trump will no longer attend Georgia-Alabama game

President Donald Trump, previously scheduled to attend Saturday's Alabama versus Georgia game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., has canceled those plans.

The White House and the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed the decision Friday, coming in the wake of weather forecasts calling for severe weather in the area as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias pass through.

The game featuring two undefeated heavyweights in No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama will still draw plenty of attention, with or without the President in attendance.

"I will be visiting both of those Teams at a later date," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account.

ESPN's College Gameday will still originate from the site, albeit indoors due to the expected weather. ABC will air the primetime matchup.

The 5-0 Bulldogs are slight underdogs (+1.5) as of Friday night against the 5-0 Crimson Tide, in a game expected to impact playoff positioning as well as the Southeastern Conference title race.