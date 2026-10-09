Drew Brees to enter Saints Ring of Honor on Oct. 11

Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees will be inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

The Super Bowl-winning signal-caller will become the ninth member honored by the franchise at halftime of the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Brees, 47, already will be at the Superdome as a member of the Fox broadcasting crew.

The halftime ceremony will include the presentation of Brees' Pro Football Hall of Fame ring. The prolific passer was inducted in Canton, Ohio, with the Class of 2026 in August.

Brees played 15 seasons for the Saints from 2006-20, smashing franchise records for quarterback wins (142), passing yards (68,010) and touchdown passes (491).

The 13-time Pro Bowl selection remembered for guiding the team -- and uplifting the city -- following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. During the 2009 season, Brees led the Saints to their only championship with a 31-17 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

Including his first five NFL seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2001-05), Brees ranks No. 2 all-time behind Tom Brady in pass attempts (10,551), completions (7,142), yards (80,358) and touchdowns (571).