Eagles release QB Andy Dalton, rule out star RB Saquon Barkley vs. Jags

The Philadelphia Eagles released backup quarterback Andy Dalton on Friday among a flurry of roster moves ahead of their game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Eagles (2-2) ruled out star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) as well as safety Marcus Epps (groin), center/guard Drew Kendall (knee) and wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Marquise Brown (ankle).

Those five players did not practice all week, nor did outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle), who is listed as questionable for the game against the Jaguars (3-1).

Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts made his first appearance on the practice report this season with a calf injury but was a full participant with no injury status for Sunday.

Philadelphia obtained Dalton from the Carolina Panthers on March 18 for a 2027 seventh-round pick. He played in one game, filling in when Hurts was being evaluated for a possible concussion. Dalton threw his lone pass for an interception in a 27-7 loss at Chicago on Sept. 28.

Dalton was demoted behind Tanner McKee, now the primary backup, with rookie Cole Payton, a fifth-round pick this year out of North Dakota State, also on the roster.

ESPN reported that Dalton could be a candidate for the Eagles' practice squad.

Dalton, who turns 39 on Oct. 29, served as a backup for Carolina for the previous three seasons under starter Bryce Young. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before having one-year stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Bears and New Orleans Saints.

In 180 games (169 starts), Dalton has thrown for 39,793 yards, 254 touchdowns and 152 interceptions with a career passer rating of 87.4. He has a career record of 84-83-2 as a starter and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

McKee, 26, has played in a total of six games (two starts) for the Eagles in parts of the previous two seasons and has completed 54 of 88 passes (61.4%) for 597 yards, five TDs and one pick. Philadelphia selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles also announced on Friday that they have signed center Jake Majors and running back Carson Steele from the practice squad to the active roster and placed defensive tackle Uar Bernard on the practice squad injured list.

Philadelphia became thin at running back when both Barkley and Tank Bigsby were injured in the 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Bigsby was placed on IR with a core injury that requires surgery.

Will Shipley is expected to serve as the lead back for the Eagles, with running back Dameon Pierce elevated to their 53-man roster earlier this week.