Isaac Brown rushes for 235 yards as Louisville tops Florida State

Isaac Brown's record-setting rushing performance propelled Louisville to a 44-20 comeback victory over Florida State on Friday night in a pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference matchup for both sides.

Brown rushed for a career-high 235 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. He also returned the opening kickoff of the second half 71 yards to set up the go-ahead touchdown drive on a 3-yard keeper by quarterback Lincoln Kienholz.

The Cardinals (3-3, 2-2 ACC) snapped a two-game skid and erased a 14-0 first-half deficit to hand the Seminoles (3-3, 1-2) a damaging defeat.

The turning point came with 9:28 remaining in the second quarter with FSU facing a 4th-and-goal from Louisville's 2-yard line and a chance to extend its lead to three scores. The Seminoles elected to go for the first down, but the Cardinals denied them when receiver Jasen Lopez caught a screen pass from quarterback Ashton Daniels, but was tackled for a 1-yard loss by Kaleb Beasley, who also had an interception.

On the first play of Louisville's ensuing drive, Brown found an opening and raced down the sideline for a 97-yard touchdown run. It was the longest play from scrimmage in program history as well as the longest play from scrimmage allowed ever by Florida State.

The score was the first of 35 unanswered points for the Cardinals. Marquise Davis' 3-yard touchdown with 3:21 left in the second quarter tied the game at 14.

Five Louisville ball-carriers combined to total 397 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Davis totaled 56 yards on nine carries and Kienholz ran for two touchdowns and 40 yards on nine carries. Kienholz completed 11 of 15 passes for 140 yards.

Florida State broke Louisville's scoring run when Daniels found Micahi Danzy for a 2-yard touchdown pass to cut the Cardinals' lead to 35-20. But Brown put the game out of reach with another explosive play, a 68-yard touchdown run.

Daniels completed 21 of 37 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Daniels ran for a 7-yard touchdown to open the scoring. It was the sixth consecutive FSU touchdown that came on a Daniels run after he had five rushing touchdowns in last Saturday's win over Virginia.

The senior quarterback later connected with Danzy, who reached back for the ball and caught it with one hand for a 25-yard touchdown.