Jets rule out RB Breece Hall (quad), WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) (NFL)

Vincent Carchietta

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates a 43-yard reception against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NFL

Jets rule out RB Breece Hall (quad), WR Adonai Mitchell (finger)

By Field Level Media

Oct 9, 20265 hours ago

The skidding New York Jets will once again be without running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on Sunday.

On Friday, the Jets (1-3) ruled out both starters for Sunday's home game against the streaking Cleveland Browns (3-1).

New York has lost three straight games and Cleveland has won three in a row.

Neither Hall (quadriceps) nor Mitchell (finger) participated in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Both players missed last Sunday's loss to the Bears in Chicago and Mitchell also missed the Week 3 loss to the Lions in Detroit.

Hall, 25, has 265 yards from scrimmage (163 rushing, 102 receiving) and a touchdown run in three games this season.

Mitchell, who turned 24 on Thursday, has nine catches for 123 yards in two games.

--Field Level Media

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