Legendary coach, Hall of Fame TE Mike Ditka dies at 86

Ditka was the first tight end to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and later led the Bears to a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XX.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka," the family said in a statement. "While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever. With love and gratitude, The Ditka Family."