Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty (ankle/foot) questionable against Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders starting running back Ashton Jeanty is questionable because of an ankle and foot injury for Sunday's road game against the New England Patriots, head coach Klint Kubiak said Friday.

Jeanty did not practice on Friday after being a full participant on Wednesday and limited on Thursday.

"It's that time of year," said Kubiak, who did not provide details on how or when Jeanty was injured. "Guys are getting banged up, and if he can't go, then we got to get the next man up."

Jeanty, 22, has started all four games this season and has rushed 78 times for 264 yards, 3.4 yards per carry and no touchdowns. His longest run has been 19 yards. He also has caught 19 passes for 165 yards and two scores.

Jeanty said an ankle injury he sustained in late August has not impacted his performance so far this season. He appeared to hurt his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but he finished the game.

Las Vegas selected Jeanty sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Boise State.

He had 266 carries for 975 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games (all starts) as a rookie last season.

Jeanty's backup is rookie Mike Washington Jr., who has 24 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown in four games. The Raiders picked Washington in the fourth round of the 2026 draft out of Arkansas.

Las Vegas (3-1) has ruled out wide receivers Jalen Nailor (concussion) and Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) as well as guard Trey Zuhn III (knee) against New England (2-2). Nailor and Zuhn did not practice Friday, but Thornton has participated fully all week as he ramps up a return from injured reserve.