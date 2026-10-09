Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons (NFL)

Tommy Gilligan

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) sits on the bench after being removed from the game due to a possible injury during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

By Field Level Media

Oct 9, 2026an hour ago

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Baltimore's Week 5 game Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Tyler Huntley would be the starter at Atlanta (2-2).

Jackson did not practice all week because of a left ankle injury that forced him to leave last week's win over the Titans before halftime.

Huntley filled in when Jackson was hurt and completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards in the second half as the Ravens defeated the Titans 24-18.

"We have a ton of confidence in (Huntley) to play really well," Minter said. "I think everyone on the team is excited to see that."

Minter initially said the Ravens (3-1) could still use Jackson if he was unable to practice all week, but a rugged schedule ahead likely led Baltimore to play it safe for another week.

The Ravens are 6-11 in the previous 17 games Jackson missed. Baltimore was 2-2 last season without him. Huntley has started 11 games in place of Jackson and has a 5-6 record, including 2-0 in 2025.

Jackson, 29, is 68-of-96 passing (70.8%) for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in four games (all starts) this season.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection is a three-time first-team All-Pro honoree and was the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2019 and 2023.

Huntley, 28, has passed for 3,275 yards, 13 TDs and 10 interceptions in 31 regular-season games (16 starts) for the Ravens (2020-23, 2025-present) and Miami Dolphins (2024). He also has played in two postseason games (one start) for Baltimore and completed 23 of 42 passes for 286 yards, two TDs and one pick.

--Field Level Media

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