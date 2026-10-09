Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Baltimore's Week 5 game Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Tyler Huntley would be the starter at Atlanta (2-2).

Jackson did not practice all week because of a left ankle injury that forced him to leave last week's win over the Titans before halftime.

Huntley filled in when Jackson was hurt and completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards in the second half as the Ravens defeated the Titans 24-18.

"We have a ton of confidence in (Huntley) to play really well," Minter said. "I think everyone on the team is excited to see that."

Minter initially said the Ravens (3-1) could still use Jackson if he was unable to practice all week, but a rugged schedule ahead likely led Baltimore to play it safe for another week.

The Ravens are 6-11 in the previous 17 games Jackson missed. Baltimore was 2-2 last season without him. Huntley has started 11 games in place of Jackson and has a 5-6 record, including 2-0 in 2025.

Jackson, 29, is 68-of-96 passing (70.8%) for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in four games (all starts) this season.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection is a three-time first-team All-Pro honoree and was the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2019 and 2023.

Huntley, 28, has passed for 3,275 yards, 13 TDs and 10 interceptions in 31 regular-season games (16 starts) for the Ravens (2020-23, 2025-present) and Miami Dolphins (2024). He also has played in two postseason games (one start) for Baltimore and completed 23 of 42 passes for 286 yards, two TDs and one pick.