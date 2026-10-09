Report: Iowa QB Jeremy Hecklinski to start vs. Washington

Iowa quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski will start Friday's Big Ten Conference game against Washington in Seattle, ESPN reported.
Hecklinski, a third-year player who transferred from Wake Forest, will be making his first collegiate start. He replaced an injured Hank Brown in the second half of the No. 20 Hawkeyes' 31-14 loss to Ohio State last Saturday.
Per the report, Brown is not expected to play but could be made available in an emergency role. Brown suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder against the Buckeyes.
"I think (Hank) will be cleared medically to play, but the issue is: Is it a smart thing to do, and is it the best thing to do for him and for our team?" Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said on his radio show. "We have to be thinking about making sure that we're not putting him at risk and what's best for everybody. Right now, our mindset is that Heck's got it, and Jimmy Sullivan is on deck. If Hank can get to that point by Friday night, then great, but we can't count on that."
Brown has thrown for 832 yards with five touchdowns and an interception in five starts this season for the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1).
Hecklinski was 5-for-5 for 67 yards against the Buckeyes. He has completed 18 of 32 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and one interception this season.
--Field Level Media