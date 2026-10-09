Report: Iowa QB Jeremy Hecklinski to start vs. Washington

"I think (Hank) will be cleared medically to play, but the issue is: Is it a smart thing to do, and is it the best thing to do for him and for our team?" Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said on his radio show. "We have to be thinking about making sure that we're not putting him at risk and what's best for everybody. Right now, our mindset is that Heck's got it, and Jimmy Sullivan is on deck. If Hank can get to that point by Friday night, then great, but we can't count on that."