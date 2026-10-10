Bear Bachmeier's passing, running propel No. 8 BYU past Iowa State

Bear Bachmeier passed for 329 yards and two touchdowns and tacked on a career-best 109 rushing yards as No. 8 BYU notched a 24-10 victory over Iowa State on Friday night in Big 12 play at Provo, Utah.

Bachmeier completed 22 of 30 passes for the Cougars (5-0, 3-0 Big 12), who are undefeated after five games in a third straight season for the first time in program history.

Legend Glasker had five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown for BYU. Kyler Kasper also caught a touchdown pass and Journee Tonga rushed for a score for the Cougars, who played without star running back LJ Martin (lower-leg injury).

Jaylen Raynor completed 16 of 29 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown for Iowa State (3-3, 1-2). Aiden Flora had 75 of his 86 rushing yards in the second half one week after rushing for a career-best 212 in a win over West Virginia.

BYU outgained the Cyclones 506-200 but went 0-for-3 on fourth downs, twice throwing incompletions into the end zone. The Cougars took Matthias Dunn's 22-yard field goal off the board after an Iowa State offside in the third quarter and came up with nothing to show for a 12-play, 97-yard drive that chewed 7:24 off the clock.

BYU went the big-play route later in the quarter as Bachmeier teamed up with Glasker on a 75-yard scoring play. Glasker caught the ball around the Iowa State 45 and proceeded to the end zone to give the Cougars a 21-3 lead.

Iowa State found the end zone with 12:51 remaining in the contest when Raynor flipped a 1-yard scoring pass to Christian Greenlaw, trimming BYU's lead to 21-10.

The Cyclones later had fourth-and-2 and gave the ball to Flora, a former high school quarterback who threw for two touchdowns on halfback tosses last week. Flora wanted to throw but was under heavy pressure. He escaped and turned it into a 21-yard running gain to the BYU 47, but Iowa State came up empty when standout kicker Kyle Konrardy was wide left on a 46-yard field-goal attempt.

Dunn booted a 38-yard field goal to give the Cougars a 14-point lead with 1:51 remaining.

The Cougars outgained Iowa State 250-49 while building a 14-3 halftime lead.

BYU drove 75 yards on 10 plays to open the game with Tonga finishing it with a 6-yard run.

The Cyclones scored 59 seconds into the second quarter when Konrardy kicked a 40-yard field goal.

Bachmeier later connected with Roger Saleapaga II on a 63-yard play to the Iowa State 5. Two plays later, Bachmeier hit Kasper for the touchdown with 1:51 left in the half.