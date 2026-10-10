Bill Belichick earns 1st victory vs. ranked opponent, UNC takes down No. 25 Pitt

Billy Edwards Jr. threw for two touchdowns and North Carolina's defense came up big in a 21-17 road upset of No. 25 Pitt on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh, giving second-year Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick his first victory against a ranked team.

Edwards completed 17 of 25 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

La'Vell Wright ran for two touchdowns for Pitt (5-1, 2-1). Holden Geriner was 27-for-44 for 219 yards and two interceptions in his first start for the Panthers following a season-ending knee injury suffered by Mason Heintschel a week earlier.

Shadarian Harrison intercepted an Edwards pass and made an 18-yard return to the North Carolina 41 with 6:21 to play. The Panthers reached the North Carolina 21 before failing to convert on a fourth-and-2 pass play with about 4 1/2 minutes to play.

On its next possession, Pitt reached the Tar Heels' 31 before coming up short on fourth-and-2.

North Carolina responded on its first snap in the fourth quarter following Pitt's go-ahead touchdown, scoring on Edwards' 75-yard touchdown pass play to Shamar Easter.

Demon June's 1-yard run with 22 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Tar Heels their first lead.

Wright's 1-yard run had given Pitt the lead at the end of a 75-yard drive early in the fourth quarter.

Miller intercepted Geriner and returned the ball 18 yards to the Pitt 42 in the third quarter. That scoring threat went for naught, but the Tar Heels scored later in the quarter.

In the first half, Wright got Pitt on the board with a 2-yard run on the game's first possession, which lasted 12 plays and covered 75 yards.

Antonio Chadha's 41-yard field goal stretched the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter, coming at the end of a 14-play, 67-yard drive.

North Carolina went 75 yards in five plays for its first touchdown in the second quarter, with Edwards throwing 7 yards to Jelani Thurman, who was alone in the end zone, for the points.

Chadha's 56-yard attempt late in the first half was no good.

Pitt outgained the Tar Heels 213-98 in the first half.