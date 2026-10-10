Bills WR DJ Moore questionable, DT Ed Oliver out vs. Rams

Buffalo Bills receiver DJ Moore was a limited practice participant on Saturday due to his shoulder injury and was listed as questionable for Monday night's road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Star defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee) and receiver Joshua Palmer (shoulder) were ruled out by the Bills. Palmer was added to the report on Friday and missed Saturday's session.

Moore injured his left shoulder for the second time this season in the second quarter of last Sunday's 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots. Oliver was injured in the third quarter against New England.

Moore, 29, has 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown in four games this season. He was obtained in the offseason from the Chicago Bears.

Oliver, 28, has nine tackles, one fumble recovery and half a sack in three games this season.

Cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) and defensive lineman Landon Jackson (knee) are also questionable for Buffalo.

For the Rams, safety Quentin Lake (hip) is questionable. Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald (back) didn't practice Saturday but is good to go for the contest.

Also, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said defensive end Myles Garrett is progressing from knee surgery but the team is unlikely to open his 21-day practice window next week.

Garrett struggled in the season-opening loss against the San Francisco 49ers and cited knee irritation as a factor. The Rams placed him on injured reserve on Sept. 17.

"He's making good progress," McVay told reporters. "As far as what that timeline looks like, it's kind of week-to-week in terms of how he feels. But I would say it's more likely that we do not start his clock next week."

Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.