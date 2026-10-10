Colts DE Arden Key (hamstring) lands on injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Arden Key on injured reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Key sustained the injury during Indianapolis' 30-13 victory over the Washington Commanders last Sunday in London.

Key, 30, has recorded eight combined tackles, one forced fumble, 0.5 sacks and three quarterback hits in four starts in his first season with Indianapolis (2-2). He signed as a free agent in March.

Key has 200 combined tackles, 31 sacks, 39 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 120 regular-season games (50 starts) for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2018-20), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2022), Tennessee Titans (2023-25) and Colts.

The Raiders selected Key in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Also on Saturday, the Colts elevated wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad to the active roster. He has appeared in two other games this season.