Conner Weigman throws four TD passes to lead No. 22 Houston past K-State (College Football)

Evert Nelson

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws the ball against Kansas State Wildcats during the game inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Oct. 10, 2026.

College Football

Conner Weigman throws four TD passes to lead No. 22 Houston past K-State

By Field Level Media

Oct 10, 20262 hours ago

Conner Weigman threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, all to Patrick Overmyer, as No. 22 Houston cruised to a 35-16 victory over Kansas State on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference game in Manhattan, Kan.

Overmyer caught eight passes for 83 yards, including touchdowns of 1, 2, 8 and 2 yards. Makhi Hughes rushed for 78 yards and a score, and Re'Shaun Sanford II added 90 yards on the ground for Houston (5-1, 2-1).

Houston held a 475-299 advantage in total yards, a 26-19 margin in first downs, and a 34:49 to 25:11 edge in time of possession.

For the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2), Avery Johnson completed 16 of 30 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, and Garrett Oakley and Jaron Tibbs each caught a touchdown pass.

The Cougars scored on their opening possession when Weigman connected with Overmyer on a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. The key moment of the 12-play, 75-yard drive was Weigman's 36-yard pass to Koby Young, whose contested, over-the-shoulder catch set up first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

Kansas State got on the board with Luis Rodriguez's 29-yard field goal late in the first quarter, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

Weigman found an open Overmyer in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown with 9:52 remaining in the second quarter, extending Houston's lead to 14-3.

Hughes reversed field on a 13-yard touchdown run to give Houston a 21-3 lead with 3:17 remaining before halftime.

With 9:23 left in the third quarter, Weigman fired a back-shoulder throw to Overmyer for an 8-yard touchdown, giving Houston a 28-3 lead.

The Wildcats answered when Oakley caught a 13-yard pass from Johnson and powered into the end zone with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, cutting their deficit to 28-9. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Weigman connected with Overmyer again on a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to give Houston a 35-9 advantage.

Johnson hit Tibbs with a 6-yard pass for Kansas State to cap the scoring with 3:39 to play.

--Field Level Media

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