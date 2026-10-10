Conner Weigman throws four TD passes to lead No. 22 Houston past K-State

Conner Weigman threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, all to Patrick Overmyer, as No. 22 Houston cruised to a 35-16 victory over Kansas State on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference game in Manhattan, Kan.

Overmyer caught eight passes for 83 yards, including touchdowns of 1, 2, 8 and 2 yards. Makhi Hughes rushed for 78 yards and a score, and Re'Shaun Sanford II added 90 yards on the ground for Houston (5-1, 2-1).

Houston held a 475-299 advantage in total yards, a 26-19 margin in first downs, and a 34:49 to 25:11 edge in time of possession.

For the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2), Avery Johnson completed 16 of 30 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, and Garrett Oakley and Jaron Tibbs each caught a touchdown pass.

The Cougars scored on their opening possession when Weigman connected with Overmyer on a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. The key moment of the 12-play, 75-yard drive was Weigman's 36-yard pass to Koby Young, whose contested, over-the-shoulder catch set up first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

Kansas State got on the board with Luis Rodriguez's 29-yard field goal late in the first quarter, cutting the deficit to 7-3.

Weigman found an open Overmyer in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown with 9:52 remaining in the second quarter, extending Houston's lead to 14-3.

Hughes reversed field on a 13-yard touchdown run to give Houston a 21-3 lead with 3:17 remaining before halftime.

With 9:23 left in the third quarter, Weigman fired a back-shoulder throw to Overmyer for an 8-yard touchdown, giving Houston a 28-3 lead.

The Wildcats answered when Oakley caught a 13-yard pass from Johnson and powered into the end zone with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, cutting their deficit to 28-9. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Weigman connected with Overmyer again on a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to give Houston a 35-9 advantage.

Johnson hit Tibbs with a 6-yard pass for Kansas State to cap the scoring with 3:39 to play.