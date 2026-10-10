Illinois holds off Michigan State, prevails in OT (College Football)

Nick King

Michigan State’s Kenny Soares Jr., right, tackles Illinois’ Katin Houser during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

College Football

Illinois holds off Michigan State, prevails in OT

By Field Level Media

Oct 10, 2026an hour ago

Backup quarterback Michael Clayton II hit Hudson Clement for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the first overtime that gave Illinois a 38-37 win over Michigan State in a Big Ten contest on Saturday at East Lansing, Mich.

On its overtime possession, Michigan State pulled within one on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaziun Patterson, his third score of the game.

Michigan State went for the game-winning two-point conversion, but a pass fell incomplete to end the game.

Clayton came on in the third quarter for injured starter Katin Houser (wrist) and completed 6 of 8 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (3-3, 1-2).

Houser went 20-of-29 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

Alessio Milivojevic went 22 of 26 for 196 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan State (2-4, 0-3), which has lost four straight.

Illinois took a 31-17 lead with 13:14 remaining in the game on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Clayton to Collin Dixon and two-point conversion run by Aidan Laughery.

Michigan State responded, cutting the Illinois lead to 31-24 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Milivojevic to Fredrick Moore with 7:47 left.

The Spartans then tied the game at 31 with 1:17 left on a 2-yard touchdown run by Patterson.

The score came after Michigan State stopped Illinois on a fourth-and-inches from the Michigan State 34-yard line.

Leading 20-7 at halftime, Illinois took a 23-7 lead with 8:48 to go in the third on a 38-yard field goal by Ethan Moczulski.

Michigan State answered, cutting the Illinois lead to 23-17 after a 42-yard field goal by Liam Boyd and an 11-yard touchdown run by Patterson with 1:30 left in the third.

Patterson's score came one play after a 37-yard interception return by Michigan State's Devin Vaught to the Illinois 11-yard line.

Illinois got off to a good start, taking a 10-0 lead with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Houser to Laughery.

With 8:57 rermaining in the second quarter, Illinois took a 17-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Houser.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...