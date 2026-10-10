Illinois holds off Michigan State, prevails in OT

Backup quarterback Michael Clayton II hit Hudson Clement for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the first overtime that gave Illinois a 38-37 win over Michigan State in a Big Ten contest on Saturday at East Lansing, Mich.

On its overtime possession, Michigan State pulled within one on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaziun Patterson, his third score of the game.

Michigan State went for the game-winning two-point conversion, but a pass fell incomplete to end the game.

Clayton came on in the third quarter for injured starter Katin Houser (wrist) and completed 6 of 8 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois (3-3, 1-2).

Houser went 20-of-29 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

Alessio Milivojevic went 22 of 26 for 196 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan State (2-4, 0-3), which has lost four straight.

Illinois took a 31-17 lead with 13:14 remaining in the game on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Clayton to Collin Dixon and two-point conversion run by Aidan Laughery.

Michigan State responded, cutting the Illinois lead to 31-24 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Milivojevic to Fredrick Moore with 7:47 left.

The Spartans then tied the game at 31 with 1:17 left on a 2-yard touchdown run by Patterson.

The score came after Michigan State stopped Illinois on a fourth-and-inches from the Michigan State 34-yard line.

Leading 20-7 at halftime, Illinois took a 23-7 lead with 8:48 to go in the third on a 38-yard field goal by Ethan Moczulski.

Michigan State answered, cutting the Illinois lead to 23-17 after a 42-yard field goal by Liam Boyd and an 11-yard touchdown run by Patterson with 1:30 left in the third.

Patterson's score came one play after a 37-yard interception return by Michigan State's Devin Vaught to the Illinois 11-yard line.

Illinois got off to a good start, taking a 10-0 lead with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Houser to Laughery.

With 8:57 rermaining in the second quarter, Illinois took a 17-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Houser.