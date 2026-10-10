Kamari Moulton runs for 208 yards to lead No. 20 Iowa past Washington

Kamari Moulton rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and backup quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski threw for three TDs as No. 20 Iowa trounced Washington 41-24 in a Big Ten Conference game on a rainy Friday night in Seattle.

Hecklinski, who got his first career start with Hank Brown sidelined with a sprained AC joint, completed 14 of 19 passes for 202 yards for the Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who bounced back from a 31-14 defeat to No. 5 Ohio State last week in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes outgained Washington 465-317 and held the Huskies to minus-3 yards rushing.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. suffered a rib injury late in the first half and didn't return. Williams was 6-of-11 passing for 69 yards.

Williams' injury had no impact on the final score, as the Huskies trailed 27-0 when he departed. Backup QB Elijah Brown completed 28 of 39 passes for 251 yards and three TDs in the second half.

The Hawkeyes dominated the first half, taking a 27-3 lead.

Iowa's Caden Buhr kicked 51- and 27-yard field goals on his team's opening two drives for a 6-0 lead.

After the Hawkeyes went three-and-out on their next possession, they put together three straight touchdown drives.

Moulton scored on a 56-yard run on the first play from scrimmage after a Washington punt, putting Iowa up 13-0 with 10 seconds left in the first quarter. Moulton went up the middle, cut to the left sideline and broke four tackles on his way to the end zone.

Hecklinski hit DJ Vonnahme with a 20-yard scoring strike in the second to push the lead to 20-0, capping an eight-play, 69-yard drive.

Vonnahme scored again on a 24-yard reception with 5:07 left in the quarter to complete another 69-yard drive, this time taking just five plays.

The Huskies' Tyler Robles kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:56 left in the half after Williams was shaken up at the end of a run on the previous play to get the hosts on the scoreboard.

Brown led the Huskies on a 75-yard TD drive to start the second half, throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Chris Lawson to make it 27-10.

Hecklinski found Reece Vander Zee on an 8-yard TD pass on Iowa's first possession of the third quarter.

Brown hit Dezmen Roebuck on a 2-yard TD pass late in the third and threw a two-point conversion to Lawson to pull the Huskies within 34-18.

Moulton scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth.

Brown threw a 3-yard TD pass to Mason James on the game's final play.