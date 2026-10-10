No. 15 Tennessee scores late to hold off Arkansas’ upset bid

DeSean Bishop's 8-yard touchdown run with 1:57 remaining led No. 15 Tennessee to a 24-17 win over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.

Bishop had 19 carries for 138 yards for the Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 in Southeastern Conference), who picked up their first road win against the Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) since 2001.

Tennessee trailed for the first time when KJ Jackson connected with Jaden Platt for a 4-yard touchdown with 4:28 left in the third quarter that put Arkansas on top 14-7.

Cooper Ranvier hit a 49-yard field goal to trim the deficit to four late in the quarter before DaSaahn Brame gave the Volunteers the lead again on a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 12:52 to go.

The Razorbacks tied the game on a 55-yard field goal by Max Gilbert, a new career long, with 7:20 remaining.

Bishop set up his own game-winning score with a 59-yard rush on Tennessee's go-ahead drive.

Quarterback George MacIntyre was 18-for-29 for 247 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in his first start for the Volunteers, replacing true freshman Faizon Brandon.

Jackson completed 15 of 27 passes for 155 yards with one touchdown for Arkansas. Cam Settles led a balanced Razorback running game with 50 of the team's 133 rushing yards.

After the teams played out a scoreless opening quarter, Tennessee struck first on Trent Thomas's 5-yard touchdown catch with 10:03 left in the first half.

The Razorbacks had a chance at the end of the half when MacIntyre fumbled inside the red zone and Quincy Rhodes returned it 58 yards to set up a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter. However, Gilbert missed the kick and the Volunteers held on to their 7-0 lead at the break.

Braylen Russell tied the game on a 9-yard touchdown run on Arkansas's first drive of the third quarter.

Miguel Mitchell intercepted MacIntyre on the ensuing Tennessee possession to set up Platt's go-ahead score for Arkansas.

The Volunteers amassed 414 total yards, compared to 288 for the Razorbacks.