No. 18 Oklahoma State's late defensive stops hold off UCF (College Football)

William Purnell

Oct 10, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) slaps hands with teammate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the UCF Knights at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

College Football

No. 18 Oklahoma State's late defensive stops hold off UCF

By Field Level Media

Oct 10, 20262 hours ago

Drew Mestemaker passed for 304 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score but it was the Oklahoma State defense that made the difference in the 18th-ranked Cowboys' 42-28 win over UCF on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) were up by just six points three minutes into the fourth quarter after a 28-yard field goal by Sam Keltner. Evan Jackson then picked up a fumble from UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins and ran 28 yards for a touchdown that, after a Mestemaker 2-point conversion run, pushed the Oklahoma State lead to 35-21.

On the ensuing possession the Cowboys' defense stopped UCF's Landon Chambers on fourth down and 1 from the Knights' 34-yard line. Three snaps later, Mestemaker threw a 5-yard TD pass to Wyatt Young with 7:30 to play in the game and Oklahoma State held on for the win, its fourth straight after a season-opening loss to Tulsa.

Mestemaker completed 19 of his 28 passes, with Justin Bowick grabbing a team-best six of those throws for 99 yards.

Jenkins paced the Knights' offense, throwing for 265 yards and four touchdowns as UCF (3-3, 1-2) dropped its 12th straight road contest.

The Knights struck on their first game possession of the game, driving 42 yards after an Oklahoma State fumble to Jenkins' 1-yard scoring pass to Grayson Brousseau and a 7-0 lead at the 10:08 mark of the first quarter.

The Cowboys answered with an eight-play, 75-yard march that culminated in Mestemaker's 11-yard touchdown run with 6:19 to play in the quarter that tied the game at 7-7.

Jenkins' second TD toss, this one a 12-yard connection with Josh Derry, pushed UCF back to the front at 14-7 with 2:37 still to play in the opening quarter. Oklahoma State swung back, moving 75 yards on 12 snaps, the final a 1-yard run by Morgan McPhaul that evened the score two minutes into the second quarter.

The Cowboys took their first lead when Mestemaker hit Bowick for a 13-yard TD pass with 2:03 to play until halftime. UCF needed just 1:50 of the clock to drive 75 yards to Jenkins' 3-yard scoring pass to Tyren Hornes send the contest to the half tied at 21-all.

Keltner's 40-yard field goal halfway through the third quarter put Oklahoma State back on top.

Jenkins passed to Caden Piening for a 4-yard TD with 3:57 left to cap the scoring.

--Field Level Media

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