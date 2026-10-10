No. 3 Notre Dame reels off big plays, rolls over Stanford

Jonaz Walton rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns, with one of them coming on a 97-yard run, and No. 3 Notre Dame cruised to a 58-7 win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind.

CJ Carr completed 14 of 20 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns for Notre Dame (6-0), which never trailed. Nolan James Jr. rushed for 73 yards and two scores.

Aneyas Williams, Elijah Burress and Jaden Greathouse had one touchdown reception apiece for the Fighting Irish.

Davis Warren completed 12 of 22 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Stanford (2-4). Micah Ford led the team with 48 rushing yards, and Benji Blackburn caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame outgained Stanford 598-202, including a 361-58 advantage on the ground.

The Fighting Irish jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. James started the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run on the opening drive, and Carr made it a two-touchdown lead when he found Greathouse for a 3-yard score with 2:55 to go.

Notre Dame added 23 points in the second quarter to build a 37-0 lead at the half.

Walton provided the biggest highlight-reel play at the start of the second quarter. With the Irish backed up at their 3-yard line, he took a handoff up the middle, hopped over a diving would-be tackler and outraced the Stanford defense down the right sideline.

Williams added another home-run play with a 70-yard touchdown reception with 3:26 remaining in the first half. He caught a pass down the left sideline and tiptoed to stay in bounds on his way to the end zone.

Carr hit Burress for a 30-yard touchdown to make it 44-0 for Notre Dame with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter.

Stanford got on the scoreboard on its next possession. Warren found Blackburn for a 3-yard touchdown to finish a five-play, 75-yard drive.

Walton added a 40-yard rushing touchdown with 13:47 remaining to make it 51-7. Javian Osborne capped the scoring with a 3-yard rushing touchdown with three minutes to play.