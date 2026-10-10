Patriots place WR Mack Hollins (calf) on injured reserve

The New England Patriots placed leading receiver Mack Hollins on injured reserve Saturday due to a calf injury.

Hollins is required to miss at least four games. He leads New England in receptions (15) and receiving yardage (209).

Hollins, 33, was injured during the third quarter of last week's 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The injury to Hollins comes with A.J. Brown (ankle) already on the injured list. New England's receivers group against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday will consist of Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams.

The Patriots also placed fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle/knee) on IR.

New England also activated special teams standout Brenden Schooler (back) from the non-football injured list, signed cornerback Kindle Vildor to the 53-man roster and elevated linebacker K.J. Britt and safety Elliott Davison from the practice squad for Sunday's game.