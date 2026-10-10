Patriots place WR Mack Hollins (calf) on injured reserve (NFL)

Corey Perrine

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times?Union]

NFL

Patriots place WR Mack Hollins (calf) on injured reserve

By Field Level Media

Oct 10, 20262 hours ago

The New England Patriots placed leading receiver Mack Hollins on injured reserve Saturday due to a calf injury.

Hollins is required to miss at least four games. He leads New England in receptions (15) and receiving yardage (209).

Hollins, 33, was injured during the third quarter of last week's 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The injury to Hollins comes with A.J. Brown (ankle) already on the injured list. New England's receivers group against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday will consist of Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams.

The Patriots also placed fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle/knee) on IR.

New England also activated special teams standout Brenden Schooler (back) from the non-football injured list, signed cornerback Kindle Vildor to the 53-man roster and elevated linebacker K.J. Britt and safety Elliott Davison from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...