Report: Alabama TE Josh Ford to play vs. No. 2 Georgia (College Football)

Gary Cosby Jr.

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama tight end Josh Ford (40) loses control of a pass, which South Carolina linebacker Justin Okoronkwo (17) batted away for an incompletion at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

College Football

Report: Alabama TE Josh Ford to play vs. No. 2 Georgia

By Field Level Media

Oct 10, 20264 hours ago

Alabama tight end Josh Ford is expected to play on Saturday against No. 2 Georgia in Tuscaloosa, ESPN reported.

Ford underwent surgery this week to repair a broken arm, an injury sustained last Saturday in the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide's 56-23 victory over Mississippi State.

A transfer from Oklahoma State, Ford reeled in his lone catch of the season for a touchdown reception in Alabama's 49-18 victory over South Carolina on Sept. 26.

He is known more as a blocking tight end for the Crimson Tide (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference).

--Field Level Media

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