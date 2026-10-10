Report: Cards finalizing trade of WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade former first-round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr., NFL Network and ESPN reported Saturday.

The trade destination and the return for the third-year wide receiver were not reported.

Harrison has been informed of the trade and will be inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions as the deal is finalized, per the report.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.

Trade speculation heated up after Harrison, who previously did not have a representative, hired agents Todd France and Tory Dandy on Sept. 23.

Harrison, 24, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has just five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown in four games (four starts) this season for the Cardinals (1-3).

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison has recorded 108 career receptions (on 202 targets) for 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns in 33 games (30 starts). He recorded 885 yards as a rookie in 17 games (16 starts) in 2004 and 608 in 12 games last season.