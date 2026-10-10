Top 25 roundup: South Carolina hands No. 16 Florida second straight loss

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers fired four touchdown passes and rushed for a score as the Gamecocks broke a three-game losing streak with a 38-19 Southeastern Conference upset of No. 16 Florida on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla.

After blowing a 17-point lead in a home overtime loss last week against Kentucky, the Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3) snapped an eight-game conference losing streak as Sellers went 23 of 35 for 279 yards, with no interceptions. Nyck Harbor had 83 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches.

The Gators (4-2, 2-2) lost their second straight game as Aaron Philo was 21 of 28 for 227 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. Bailey Stockton had 127 yards and a score on eight receptions.

Florida's Jadan Baugh (15 carries, 59 yards) scored his NCAA-best 12th rushing touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter.

No. 14 Missouri 27, Texas A&M 6

Jamal Roberts rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tigers kept the Aggies out of the end zone in the SEC victory at Columbia, Mo. Roberts had 211 rushing yards a week ago against then-No. 8 Florida.

On Saturday, Missouri (5-1, 2-1) intercepted Marcel Reed twice, getting one pick apiece from Trajen Greco and Elijah Dotson. The Tigers allowed 216 total yards, including only 29 on the ground.

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-3), which has lost three of its past four games, trailed 10-3 at halftime and played effectively on defense until the second half, when Roberts and the Mizzou running game appeared to grind down the Aggies. Reed finished 19-of-39 passing for 187 yards.

No. 7 Indiana 20, Nebraska 17

Josh Hoover hit Nick Marsh for two long touchdown passes and rallied the Hoosiers to a Big Ten victory over the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb.

Hoover completed 12 of 22 passes for 263 yards and two scores as the Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) shrugged off their first deficit of the season to extend their winning streak to 22 games heading into next week's home showdown against Ohio State.

Nebraska limited the nation's No. 9 rushing offense to 65 yards -- far below the Hoosiers' 252.6-yard average. Anthony Colandrea, whose 39-yard touchdown keeper gave Nebraska a 17-6 lead with 12:01 to go, finished with 263 passing yards and 47 rushing yards as the Huskers (5-1, 2-1) came up short against a Top 25 foe for the 31st consecutive time.

No. 18 Oklahoma State 42, UCF 28

Drew Mestemaker threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a third as the Cowboys pulled away in the fourth quarter for the Big 12 triumph in Stillwater, Okla.

With Oklahoma State (4-1, 2-0) clinging to a 27-21 edge early in the fourth quarter, Evan Jackson returned a deflected backward pass 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a 35-21 lead with 10:32 to go. After Oklahoma State stuffed a fourth-and-1 play, Mestemaker hit Wyatt Young for a 5-yard score to break it open.

Keyone Jenkins completed 30 of 42 passes for 265 yards and four touchdowns for UCF (3-3, 1-2). Josh Derry caught 11 passes for 84 yards and one score while Caden Piening added seven receptions for 60 yards and a score.

North Carolina 21, No. 25 Pitt 17

Billy Edwards Jr. threw for two touchdowns as the Tar Heels (3-2, 1-1) recorded the upset of the Panthers (5-1, 2-1) in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Pittsburgh, giving second-year coach Bill Belichick his first victory against a ranked team.

Edwards completed 18 of 26 passes for 249 yards and two interceptions. Pitt's go-ahead touchdown came on Edwards' 75-yard touchdown pass play to Shamar Easter with 12:36 remaining in the game.

La'Vell Wright ran for two touchdowns for the Panthers. Holden Geriner was 27-for-44 passing for 219 yards, with two interceptions, in his first start following a season-ending knee injury suffered by Mason Heintschel a week earlier.