UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava (leg) leaves game vs. Oregon

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered an apparent leg injury just before halftime of the No. 21 Bruins' Big Ten Conference game at No. 13 Oregon on Saturday.

Iamaleava did not come out with the UCLA offense on its first drive after intermission. Backup Ty Dieffenbach took over. Iamaleava returned to the sideline in street clothes during the third quarter, signaling the end of his day.

Iamaleava committed three turnovers in the first half, including an interception thrown into the end zone on his final play. It was the second pick Iamaleava threw in less than two minutes. He appeared to have suffered the injury on the first one.

He got up gingerly with the help of UCLA training staff after taking a hit from Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander. Jerry Mixon intercepted Iamaleava's under-duress throw.

Iamaleava finished 10-for-17 passing for 162 yards, no touchdowns and the two interceptions. He also lost a fumble inside the Bruins' 10, which led to an Oregon touchdown, in the first quarter.