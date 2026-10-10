Washington QB Demond Williams Jr. exits Iowa game due to injury

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. missed the start of the second half against No. 20 Iowa on Friday due to an apparent left shoulder injury.

Williams got hurt while being tackled late in the first half and was undergoing X-rays as the third quarter began, coach Jedd Fisch told sideline reporters.

Elijah Brown, who replaced Williams late in the second quarter, led the Huskies to a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half, cutting the Hawkeyes' lead to 27-10.

Williams completed 6 of 11 passes for 69 yards before exiting. The junior owns a 66.7% completion rate and 1,396 passing yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions through six games this season.

In his three seasons at Washington, Williams has a 70.1% completion rate, 5,405 passing yards, 41 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 32 games.