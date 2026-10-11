49ers capitalize on four turnovers to down Seahawks, remain undefeated

Eddy Pineiro kicked a tiebreaking 44-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to give the San Francisco 49ers a 32-29 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon in an NFC West showdown.

Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey rushed 11 times for 68 yards and a score, and Mike Evans made seven receptions for 113 yards and a TD for San Francisco (5-0). The 49ers forced four turnovers, turning them into 21 points.

For Seattle (3-2), Sam Darnold was 18-of-29 passing for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Emanuel Wilson rushed for 61 yards and a TD on 20 carries, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba made five receptions for 102 yards and a score.

The 49ers' Brandin Cooks scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception in the back of the end zone after Purdy scrambled to his left with 11:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. Evans caught a two-point conversion pass to put the 49ers up 29-26.

Seattle's Jason Myers tied it with a 40-yard kick, his fifth field goal of the game, with 6:55 left.

The 49ers took a 21-13 halftime lead, with all three of their touchdowns following Seattle turnovers and the longest scoring drive being 18 yards.

Darnold was picked off by Renardo Green on the Seahawks' third play from scrimmage, giving the 49ers the ball at Seattle's 18. Four plays later, Purdy hit Evans on a slant pass to the left side of the end zone from 2 yards out to put San Francisco up.

The 49ers held Seattle to a three-and-out, but returner Jacob Cowing muffed the ensuing punt, with the Seahawks taking over at San Francisco's 24. On the sixth play, Wilson scored on a 2-yard run over right guard to tie the score at 7-all.

Myers kicked a 49-yard field goal with 13:27 left in the half to give Seattle a 10-7 lead.

After Corless Waitman pinned the Seahawks back on their own 9 on a punt, Fred Warner forced a Wilson fumble on the next play and Malik Mustapha recovered. McCaffrey scored on an 11-yard run over left tackle to cap the one-play drive and put San Francisco up 14-10.

Myers kicked a 50-yarder with 1:56 left in the half to make it a one-point game.

With 18 seconds left at their own 3 following another stellar Waitman punt, the Seahawks opted to hand the ball to George Holani instead of taking a knee to run out the half. 49ers rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton forced a fumble at the goal line and recovered in the end zone to make it 21-13 at the half.

Myers kicked a 43-yarder to pull Seattle within 21-16 in the third quarter.

Nehemiah Pritchett intercepted a Purdy pass and returned it 20 yards to the 49ers' 23 on the next possession. After a pair of Wilson runs, Darnold hit Smith-Njigba in the right flat and the receiver turned back toward the middle of the field and raced to the end zone. The 16-yard touchdown put the Seahawks up 23-21.

Two plays into the next drive, 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. fumbled on an end around and Seattle's Josh Jobe recovered at the San Francisco 36. The Seahawks failed to get a first down and Myers' 48-yarder made it 26-21.

San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw was called for a late hit on Darnold on the Seahawks' sideline midway through the second quarter, then was ejected after head-butting helmetless Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV in a skirmish after the play.