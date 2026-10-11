49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) won't return vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an apparent left hamstring injury with five minutes left in the third quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Samuel was hurt after a 2-yard rush on an end-around play on which he fumbled, giving Seattle the ball at San Francisco's 36-yard line.

Jason Myers kicked a 48-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, to give the Seahawks a 26-21 lead.

Samuel, 30, had two catches for 21 yards and two rushes for 4 yards before his exit. He had 14 receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns entering the day.

The 49ers have been ravaged by injuries at wide receiver this season, with Demarcus Robinson, De'Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall and Christian Kirk all on injured reserve.