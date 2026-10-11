Big Ten: Officials gave Oregon incorrect spot on conversion try in loss to UCLA

The Big Ten acknowledged Sunday that game officials incorrectly spotted the ball on Oregon's second two-point conversion attempt in a 17-15 loss to UCLA a day earlier in Eugene, Ore.

The Ducks pulled within two points with 2:16 remaining in the fourth quarter when third-string quarterback Brock Thomas connected with Evan Stewart for a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Thomas attempted to run for two points but was stopped short of the end zone. However, UCLA's Sammy Omosigho was called for a facemask penalty, giving Oregon another attempt.

Officials incorrectly spotted the ball half the distance to the goal from the original line of scrimmage rather than from the end of Thomas' run, as required by the rules, the Big Ten said Sunday.

A statement from the Big Ten on the UCLA-Oregon Football game. https://t.co/lLHzgt2oAy — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) October 11, 2026

Oregon running back Jordon Davison took the second conversion attempt up the middle but was stopped by UCLA's Tyson Ford.

"The Big Ten has been in contact with its officiating team from Saturday's game regarding the error and will continue to emphasize consistent application of the playing rules," the league said in a statement.

UCLA (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) climbed nine spots to No. 12 in Sunday's Associated Press poll, while Oregon (3-2, 1-1) fell out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2022. The Ducks, who entered the season ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, had been No. 13.