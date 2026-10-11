Broncos stymie Justin Herbert, rally to keep Chargers winless

A new play-caller from the sideline and a pair of forced turnovers in the fourth quarter from the defense allowed the Denver Broncos to rally for a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Bo Nix was 16-of-27 passing for 123 yards, including a game-tying 5-yard TD to Courtland Sutton early in the fourth quarter. Wil Lutz made two late field goals, including a go-ahead 19-yarder with just 5:07 remaining.

With head coach Sean Payton taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb, Denver (3-2) did just enough with 224 yards of total offense, including 68 rushing yards from J.K. Dobbins.

Justin Herbert was 14-of-24 passing for 121 yards with a touchdown as the Chargers (0-5) remained without a victory. On the final four Los Angeles possessions, Herbert was stopped on fourth down, lost a fumble, was intercepted and finally was sacked to end the game.

Kimani Vidal had 57 yards rushing for Los Angeles, including a 42-yard TD run. The Chargers finished with 237 yards of total offense.

The Denver defense ignited the comeback with the Broncos trailing 17-10. Herbert was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 at the Chargers' own 41-yard line with 10:27 remaining, and five plays later, Nix hit Sutton on a 5-yard TD pass for a 17-17 tie.

On the second play of their next drive, Los Angeles turned the ball over again on a Herbert fumble at the Chargers' 23 that was forced by Zach Allen and recovered by Que Robinson. That led to a 19-yard field goal from Lutz for a 20-17 lead with 5:07 remaining.

The Broncos again forced a turnover four plays later when Brandon Jones intercepted Herbert with 3:19 remaining.

The Chargers had taken their first lead of the game in the closing minute of the third quarter at 17-10 when Vidal broke free on his 42-yard touchdown run.

The season-long issues on offense for both teams were evident in the first half. The Broncos did manage to take a 7-0 lead on their second possession when Dobbins scored on a 2-yard run.

The Chargers got a 42-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker to pull within 7-3 in the second quarter. The Broncos went up 10-3 with 1:48 remaining in the first half on a 34-yard field goal from Lutz.