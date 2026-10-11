Browns lose rookie WR KC Concepcion (head) on fierce hit

Cleveland Browns rookie receiver KC Concepcion sustained a head injury midway through the first quarter of Sunday's 17-12 loss to the New York Jets.

Concepcion was injured in the first quarter when Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick crashed into him with a helmet-to-helmet hit. Concepcion remained down on the turf for a few minutes before being helped off the field.

Fitzpatrick was penalized for the hit but Browns coach Todd Monken said it wasn't a dirty play on the part of the nine-year veteran.

"It's just a bang-bang play," Monken said. "Minkah has been in this league a long time and he's not a dirty player. I've never seen that out of him. It‘s a bang-bang play and unfortunately it happened to our guy. That's part of the league."

Concepcion had one catch for 5 yards before exiting. The first-round pick (24th overall) out of Texas A&M has 18 receptions for 149 yards through five games.

Browns running back Raheim Sanders (hip) and right tackle Tytus Howard (knee) also sustained injuries during the contest.