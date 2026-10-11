Cam Little drills 57-yard field goal as Jags jolt Eagles in London

Cam Little made the second of two field goals in the final eight seconds, giving the Jacksonville Jaguars a dramatic 19-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in London.

After Jake Elliott's 48-yard field goal handed Philadelphia a 17-16 lead with eight seconds left, Jacksonville's Ameer Abdullah returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to the Eagles 39 before he was tackled with one second left.

Little drilled a 57-yard field goal to run the Jaguars' winning streak to three games. He had previously missed an extra point behind a high snap from backup long snapper DaVon Hamilton after Parker Washington's 27-yard touchdown catch gave Jacksonville a 16-14 lead with 3:20 left.

Elliott's field goal provided the Eagles' first second-half points since Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 20. It couldn't prevent Philadelphia's losing streak from reaching three games, however.

Washington finished with six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence, who completed 24 of 39 passes for 331 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jacksonville (4-1) overcame 13 penalties for 100 yards by outgaining the Eagles 408-232. Tight end Brenton Strange added seven catches for 68 yards.

Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown for Philadelphia (2-3). Darius Cooper caught two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles, who entered the game without top two running backs Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby, lost third-string Will Shipley during the game. He finished with 22 rushing yards.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, Jacksonville cut into the lead with Little's 34-yard field goal on its first possession of the second half.

Jacksonville then squandered a prime chance to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter when a trio of procedural penalties spoiled a first-and-goal at the 1, leading to a turnover on downs.

The Jaguars appeared to take the lead on the opening kickoff, which Josh Cameron returned 90 yards for a score before it was negated by a holding penalty.

Jacksonville did open the scoring later in the first quarter, when Lawrence hit Washington for a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 5:26 left.

The Eagles, though, jumped ahead 14-7 behind a pair of second-quarter touchdowns. Shipley tied the game with a 2-yard TD run. Cooper gave Philadelphia the lead with 5:31 left before halftime on a 62-yard touchdown catch by Cooper, his fourth TD on six catches this season at that point.

The Eagles defense then came up with a goal-line stand at the end of the first half, with Zach Baun making a diving tackle on Tuten when Jacksonville elected to go on fourth-and-goal with one second left.

--Field Level Media