Cardae Mack breakout effort highlights Arizona State's win over Hawaii

Arizona State true freshman Cardae Mack rushed for a career-high 154 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns in the Sun Devils' 30-12 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night at Tempe, Ariz.

Mack's 67-yard scoring run in the third quarter was more yards than he had accumulated before Saturday (60 yards on nine carries in the three games he played).

Arizona State (3-2) rushed for 231 yards.

The Sun Devils also bounced back defensively after losing to Baylor 55-19 last week at Tempe.

The Rainbow Warriors (1-5) were limited to 316 yards of total offense, including only 64 on the ground.

The game was delayed 40 minutes at halftime because of lightning in the area.

Arizona State led 17-6 at halftime and increased its advantage to 24-6 on Mack's 67-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Sun Devils' previous three possessions in the second half ended with two punts and a missed 37-yard field-goal attempt.

Arizona State's Cutter Boley helped establish the halftime lead by completing nine of his first 12 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Boley finished 21 of 31 for 189 yards with two touchdowns.

An 18-yard scoring strike to Reed Harris and 1-yard touchdown run by Mack put Arizona State ahead 14-3 with 9:56 left in the second quarter.

Arizona State started at its 4-yard line with 2:41 left in the third quarter following a 63-yard punt by Hawaii's Gehrig Heil. Mack had runs of 4, 9 and 16 yards before breaking free on the 67-yard touchdown run.

The Rainbow Warriors punted twice in the third quarter around quarterback Micah Alejado throwing an interception to Kyan McDonald on their other possession.

Hawaii broke through when Alejado connected on a 32-yard scoring strike to Audric Harris with 12:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion pass attempt by Alejado fell incomplete and Hawai'i trailed 24-12.

Alejado completed 25 of 49 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Boley capped the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Reed Harris with 1:55 remaining.