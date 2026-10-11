Commanders, Giants each squander OT chances in season’s first tie

Jameis Winston threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to force overtime and the New York Giants escaped with a 27-27 tie against the Washington Commanders Sunday in rainy Landover, Md.

Both teams squandered a chance to win the NFC East showdown late in overtime.

The Giants (3-1-1) marched to the Commanders' 24 needing only a field goal to win, but elected to keep driving because kicker Dominic Zvada had missed three of five field-goal attempts - including a 46-yard try in overtime. They gave the ball to Cam Skattebo, who had it stripped and Washington (1-3-1) recovered at its own 23 with 1:55 remaining.

Jayden Daniels completed three passes and broke off a 16-yard run to move the Commanders into field-goal range. But on second down at the New York 24 with no timeouts left and 12 seconds to play, Daniels ran up the middle and time expired before Washington could get back to the line and spike the ball.

Daniels, who returned after missing two games with a dislocated left elbow and played with a brace, completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards. He ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Winston was 33 of 54 passing for 326 yards and three scores. Isaiah Likely had 11 catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns while Malik Nabers had 11 grabs for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Zvada's 56-yard field goal pulled the Giants within 12-6 with 10:54 left in the third quarter.

Washington then went 77 yards in five plays. Daniels capped off the drive with a 38-yard touchdown run with 7:47 left in the third.

Winston drove the Giants inside the 10 and, after a pass interference penalty negated a goal-line interception, hit Likely for a 3-yard touchdown to pull New York within 19-13 after three quarters.

The Commanders answered with an 81-yard drive that Daniels capped with a 26-yard run. The two-point conversion made it 27-13 with 11:05 to play.

New York wasn't done. Winston completed six of eight passes on the ensuing 75-yard drive, which he finished by hitting Likely for a 17-yard score on fourth-and-8 with 7:20 left.

The Giants forced a quick punt and, 10 plays later, Winston found a leaping Nabers for a 17-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining that forged the game's only tie.

Daniels completed passes of 11 and 23 yards to Chig Okonkwo on the game's opening drive. On first down at the New York 33, Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran up the middle, cut left and scored. Drew Stevens missed the extra point to leave Washington with a 6-0 lead.

Zvada hit from 51 yards with 55 seconds left in the first to make it 6-3.

Washington drove inside the 10 early in the second quarter, but after two penalties settled for a Stevens 28-yard field goal and a 9-3 lead.

Late in the half, Washington recovered Winston's fumble at the Giants' 27. Stevens hit from 40 yards to make it 12-3 with 1:02 left.