Eagles' Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Jags' Bryan Thomas Jr. ejected

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. were ejected for fighting on the opening kickoff of the teams' game Sunday in London.

The two players had to be pulled apart at the conclusion of the play, which initially resulted in a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jacksonville rookie Josh Cameron. The touchdown, however, was nullified by offsetting penalties, with the Eagles penalized for illegal formation and the Jaguars for holding by linebacker Branson Combs.

During the skirmish, Trotter shoved Thomas to the ground before the latter appeared to attempt to kick the former from that position.

Trotter, 23, is the son of the four-time Pro Bowl player of the same name who spent eight of his 11 NFL season with the Eagles.

Thomas, 22, is an undrafted rookie who was appearing in his fourth career game.