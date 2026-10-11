Georgia back atop AP Poll for first time since 2024

Georgia is the No. 1 team in Sunday's updated Associated Press poll, replacing Texas, which fell six spots to No. 7 after its 27-24 loss to rival Oklahoma on Saturday in Dallas.

The Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) cemented their place as SEC front-runners with their 20-17 win at Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide held firm at No. 6 despite the loss.

Georgia, which won consecutive national championships in 2021 and 2022, is the No. 1 team in the AP poll for the first time since Sept. 8, 2024, after spending the previous five weeks at No. 2.

Notre Dame, Miami (Fla.) and Ohio State each moved up a spot thanks to Texas' plummet, while Indiana improved two spots to round out the new top five.

LSU is the only team to fall out of this week's top 10, dropping 12 spots to No. 22 after its 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky. Texas Tech moved up one spot to No. 10, taking the Tigers' place.

Kentucky, conversely, took the biggest leap in this week's poll, jumping up 11 spots from first team out to No. 15.

UCLA's 17-15 win at Oregon also proved significant in this week's rankings, with the Bruins moving up nine spots to No. 12 while the Ducks, who were the preseason No. 2 team, fell out of this week's poll, their first time outside the Top 25 since 2022.

Along with Kentucky, Wake Forest and Northwestern are additions to this week's poll at Nos. 21 and 25, respectively. It's the first time Wake Forest has been ranked since 2022 and Northwestern's first ranking since 2020.

Florida, ranked eighth two weeks ago, fell out of this week's poll after its second consecutive lopsided loss, this one 38-19 at home against South Carolina. Pitt, 25th last week, also fell out of the poll after its 21-17 home loss to North Carolina.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (6-0) 2. Notre Dame (6-0) 3. Miami (Fla.) (5-0) 4. Ohio State (5-1) 5. Indiana (6-0) 6. Alabama (5-1) 7. Texas (4-1) 8. BYU (5-0) 9. Ole Miss (4-1) 10. Texas Tech (5-0) 11. Utah (5-0) 12. UCLA (5-0) 13. Missouri (5-1) 14. Tennessee (5-1) 15. Kentucky (5-1) 16. Mississippi State (4-1) 17. Iowa (5-1) 18. Oklahoma State (4-1) 19. USC (6-1) 20. Houston (5-1) 21. Wake Forest (5-1) 22. LSU (4-2) 23. Boise State (5-1) 24. SMU (4-1) 25. Northwestern (4-1)