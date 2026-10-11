Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs combine for 6 TDs as Lions torch Cards

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, and Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 151 yards and two scores to lead the Detroit Lions to a 45-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

Goff completed 19 of 30 passes for 271 yards. He has thrown for more than 200 yards in all five games this season for the Lions (3-2). Jameson Williams caught two of Goff's touchdown passes against the Cardinals (1-4).

The Lions took a 24-7 halftime lead on touchdown passes from Goff to Sam LaPorta and Williams. Gibbs rushed for 64 yards and a 1-yard touchdown in the first half, then added a 3-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter.

Goff added a 1-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in the third quarter, prompting Lions fans at State Farm Stadium to chant his name.

The Cardinals have allowed at least 31 points in all four of their losses and have dropped four straight games since a season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Arizona scored first, taking a 7-0 lead on Jacoby Brissett's 2-yard touchdown pass to Teagan Quitoriano to cap the game's opening drive.

Brissett was sacked and then threw an interception to the Lions' Keith Abney II to end the first half.

Brissett and Quitoriano, a 2022 fifth-round draft pick by the Houston Texans playing in his fifth professional season, connected again for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The Lions are unbeaten in their past seven meetings with the Cardinals, including one tie.

Brissett completed 29 of 47 passes for 292 yards and three touchdown passes, including a 9-yard score to Trey McBride with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter. McBride had nine catches for 66 yards, but the Cardinals were held to 56 rushing yards.

On his seventh catch, McBride surpassed Jimmy Graham for the most receptions by a tight end in his first five NFL seasons, reaching 387.