Jayden Daniels takes blame for Commanders’ OT clock gaffe

Jayden Daniels took responsibility for the Washington Commanders' chaotic final play Sunday after a clock-management breakdown cost them a chance to beat the New York Giants in overtime.

Washington had moved to the Giants' 24-yard line and was in position for a potential game-winning field goal, but never got kicker Drew Stevens onto the field before time expired in a 27-27 tie.

With the Commanders out of timeouts, Daniels took a snap with 12 seconds remaining on a play designed for a quick throw toward the sideline. Instead, he tucked the ball and was tackled for no gain with 8 seconds left.

Washington scrambled to line up for a spike but couldn't get another snap off.

"We have to stop the clock. We have to know the situation," Daniels said. "We got to relay that as an offense. It starts with everyone, top down. Ultimately, you know, it's on me."

Coach Dan Quinn also accepted responsibility, saying Washington should have simply stopped the clock instead of chasing additional yardage.

"Leaving tonight with a tie feels like a loss," Quinn said after the game. "We pride ourselves on those moments at the end of the game, and after the first down run, we were still trying to gain more for the kick. The right call was honestly like we can go clock it early and don't put ourselves in that spot. That is my responsibility, nobody else's."

The mistake squandered a late opportunity created when Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne forced Giants running back Cam Skattebo to fumble at Washington's 23-yard line. Daniels then helped move the Commanders 53 yards into field-goal range, including a 16-yard scramble.

It capped a frustrating return for Daniels, who had missed two games after dislocating his left (non-throwing) elbow.

"We just got to be better at situational football," Daniels said.

He completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards and rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns as Washington built a 27-13 fourth-quarter lead before New York rallied.

The Commanders moved to 1-3-1 with the tie and will visit the San Francisco 49ers next Monday night.