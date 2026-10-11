Jaylen Warren's big plays spark Steelers past Colts

Jaylen Warren scored on an 80-yard pass and a 50-yard run and Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes for the third straight game to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 34-22 victory over the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes for Pittsburgh (3-2). Rodgers completed 22 of 31 passes for 235 yards and Warren had 188 yards from scrimmage (101 rushing, 87 receiving) in 21 touches.

Spencer Shrader matched the franchise record of five field goals and Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown for the Colts (2-3), who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Tyler Warren also had a game-high seven receptions for 83 yards.

Daniel Jones completed 24 of 44 passes for 267 yards, but Jonathan Taylor gained just 45 yards on 15 rushes.

The Steelers lost receivers Roman Wilson (dislocated finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) during the contest to further diminish the position's depth. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

Shrader kicked a 22-yard field goal with 10:23 left in the third quarter to bring the Colts within 17-16.

Five plays later, Jaylen Warren cut through the line at the 50 and saw open field en route to a score that put Pittsburgh up eight with 7:06 left in the third quarter.

Shrader tacked on a 40-yard field goal as Indianapolis moved within 24-19 with 2:13 remaining in the third.

Early in the fourth quarter, a 20-yard run by Taylor gave the Colts a first down at the Pittsburgh 10-yard line. But Jones threw three straight incompletions and Indianapolis settled for a 28-yard field goal by Shrader.

The Steelers then pulled away with Rodgers throwing a 17-yard scoring pass to Freiermuth and Chris Boswell tacking on a 54-yard field goal to make it 34-22 with 3:43 to play.

After Shrader opened the scoring with a 57-yard field goal on the Colts' first possession, Pittsburgh scored from its 20 on the next offensive play. Rodgers threw a short pass to Jaylen Warren, who shed a tackler and sped down the right sideline with 8:45 left in the opening quarter.

Shrader kicked a 56-yard field goal with 6:55 remaining in the quarter before the Steelers answered. Rodgers capped a 12-play drive with a 1-yard pass to Freiermuth to make it 14-6 with 13:17 left in the half.

Indianapolis moved within a point when Tyler Warren, a tight end, lined up in the backfield on fourth down and got into the end zone on second effort for a 1-yard score with 7:43 remaining.

Boswell booted a 48-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to give the Steelers a 17-13 halftime lead.