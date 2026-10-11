Jordan Love airs it out as Packers rout rival Bears

Jordan Love passed for 367 yards and two touchdowns and MarShawn Lloyd rushed for two scores as the Green Bay Packers routed the visiting Chicago Bears 31-7 on Sunday.

Xavier McKinney snagged two interceptions while Ty'Ron Hopper added another for the Packers (3-2). Green Bay scored 15 points off five Chicago turnovers.

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent was 12-for-21 passing for 87 yards and two picks before being pulled in favor of Case Keenum to begin the fourth quarter.

Hopper intercepted Keenum at the goal line and returned the ball to the Packers' 19. Green Bay followed with a missed field goal but Chicago (3-2) couldn't respond, turning the ball over on four straight possessions during one second-half stretch. Rome Odunze and Keenum lost fourth-quarter fumbles.

Love completed 25 of 31 passes while showing precision with the deep ball. Watson, who caught both touchdowns, had six catches for 143 yards. Matthew Golden had a 50-yard catch among his six receptions for 123 yards while Tucker Kraft had a 46-yard gain.

Green Bay outscored Chicago 17-0 after halftime. A 53-yard TD pass from Love to Watson 1:50 into the third quarter set the tone.

D'Andre Swift rushed nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown for Chicago. Luther Burden III had 47 yards on four catches.

After forcing a Bears punt on the opening possession, the Packers moved 91 yards on 10 plays to score the game's first touchdown. Love capped the drive with a 42-yard scoring pass to Watson. Love was 5-for-5 for 67 yards on the drive.

McKinney intercepted Bagent on Chicago's next series, setting up a short field for the Packers. The result was the same as Green Bay's first possession, as Lloyd visited the end zone on a 7-yard run with 14:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Chicago trimmed the deficit to 14-7 with 1:56 left before halftime. Swift rushed for a 1-yard touchdown on 4th and goal from the 1 to punctuate a 19-play, 78-yard drive that took 9:10 off the clock.

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards left the game with a hamstring injury.

Trey Smack made a 35-yard field goal for Green Bay but missed another attempt and one of his two extra points.

The Packers held a pregame moment of silence for late former Bears coach Mike Ditka, who also was a Hall of Fame tight end in a career that included six seasons with Chicago. Ditka passed away on Friday at age 86.